MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Another warm day, then big changes coming!

PHOENIX — We're tracking the warmest days of the year so far, but it won't last for long!

Valley temperatures soared into the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday, putting us more than 10 degrees above normal for this time of year, and we'll do it again on today.

Although we're not anticipating hitting that 90-degree mark just yet, it will be close in some spots.

The record high on Thursday is 91 degrees (set in 2016.)

The average first 90-degree day in Phoenix occurs in late March.

Starting Friday, however, a series of storm systems will bring a big drop in temperatures, high winds and even chances for rain and snow.

Valley highs will fall into low 70s on Friday before dropping into the 60s over the weekend.

Winds will pick up Friday and Saturday with peak gusts in the Valley near 30 mph.

Up north and across eastern Arizona, wind gusts could top 45 mph.

In southeastern Arizona, Red Flag (Fire Weather) Warnings are now in effect on Friday as winds pick up and conditions stay dry.

The best chances for rain and snow will be across northern Arizona, but there's still a chance of spotty showers here in the Valley on Friday and Saturday.

It will be hit or miss, but Valley spots that do see rain could get up to a tenth of an inch.

Up north, the snow level will gradually drop to around 4,000 feet by Sunday.

Along the Mogollon Rim, and in other spots above 5,500 feet in elevation, we're tracking the chance of three to six inches of snow Friday through Sunday.

A slight chance for more spotty rain and snow showers will continue across northern Arizona early next week, but our Valley forecast is looking dry as temperatures start to rebound.

Look for highs back in the 70s across the Valley next week.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.40" (-1.41" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.55"

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

