MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Another storm set to bring more winds, rain and snow to Arizona this week.

PHOENIX — It's a warm start to the week, but we're already watching another storm system that will bring more rain and snow to Arizona later this week.

Valley highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s through Wednesday.

We'll see clouds move through at times, but Valley rain chances hold off until later this week.

Breezes will pick up by midweek and we'll start to see a few showers in northern Arizona by Wednesday, as a storm system begins to move in from the north.

That storm will then dive farther south, bringing a chance for Valley rain showers on Thursday, Friday, and early Saturday.

We could see more accumulating snow in the high country by Thursday and Friday too, as snow levels drop to near 4,500 feet.

We'll get a big dose of cool air with this storm too, dropping Valley highs back into the upper 60s to low 70s by the end of the week.

Stay tuned for updates on the exact timing and rainfall and snowfall amounts as we get closer.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.30" (+0.20" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.42"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

