MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Another storm set to bring more winds, rain and snow to Arizona

PHOENIX — Our cooler than average weather is sticking around all week as we also track another storm coming our way.

Valley highs will reach the low 70s the rest of the week, staying several degrees below the normal for this time of year.

Overnight lows will cool into the 40s each morning.

Dry conditions prevail today, but we have another storm that's moving in on Thursday.

That storm will bring gusty winds, another chance for snow up north, and we could pick up a few rain showers here in the Valley.

Winds are cranking up ahead of this storm and a Wind Advisory and Blowing Dust Advisory are now in effect for western Arizona, including the Colorado River Valley, on Thursday.

Peak wind gusts near 50 mph could pick up dust, and reduce visibility in dust-prone areas near Yuma and along I-8 in southwestern Arizona. Remember to "Pull Aside, Stay Alive" if you get caught in a dust storm.

Up north, snow levels will drop to around 4,000 feet with areas like Flagstaff picking up around two to four inches of snow with this storm. The bulk of the snow will likely fall Thursday afternoon and evening, so use caution if you have to travel through the high country.

The Valley could also get a few rumbles of thunder, with our best rain chances coming late Thursday night into very early Friday morning.

This storm will clear out quickly and we have high pressure in place by the weekend. That's going to warm things up and we could see Valley highs back in the 80s by Sunday.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.49" (-1.52" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.57"

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

