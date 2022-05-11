MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Another round of strong winds brings high fire risk

PHOENIX — Get ready for another day of gusty winds across Arizona!

As conditions stay dry, there is a high risk of new wildfires and growth of existing wildfires across Arizona.

Wind Advisories are in effect across northern Arizona through this evening. Peak gusts could hit 55 mph along the I-40 corridor and along the Mogollon Rim by this afternoon.

Fire Weather Warnings are also in effect again across northern, eastern and southeastern Arizona today. This also includes the higher terrain just north and east of the Phoenix metro.

These winds are picking up as a storm brushes by to our north. It won't bring any rain or snow, but it will usher in some cooler air.

Valley highs top out in the upper 80s today, then near 90 on Thursday.

These will be the coolest days of the next seven, though. High pressure will build in by the end of the week bringing the hottest temperatures of the year so far!

Phoenix will hit the upper 90s on Friday and then soar into the triple digits over the weekend.

Highs will hover around 105 degrees Saturday, Sunday and Monday with early morning lows in the 70s.

Temperatures that high will put us in record territory.

Sunday's record is 107 degrees, set in 1937. Monday's record is 106 degrees, set in 1997. We'll likely be within a couple degrees of both of those records.

Heat this intense is happening a bit sooner than normal this year, too.

On average, Phoenix sees its first temperatures each year at 105 or hotter around May 22nd.

As wind die down, air quality will get worse. Ozone pollution will build up in the Valley and our air could become unhealthy for anyone with a respiratory condition on Friday and Saturday.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued High Pollution Watches for Ozone pollution on Friday and Saturday, so plan on limiting your time outside on those days if you have asthma or COPD.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.28" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

