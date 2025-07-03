MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Another round of Monsoon storms excepted Thursday

PHOENIX — Monsoon moisture is flowing in and bringing us our first storms of the season Thursday night. Bringing widespread rain, gusty winds and lightning.

As high pressure stays over the four corners another slight chance for development is expected head into Thursday afternoon.

Storms won't be as strong as Wednesday but still watch out for lightning, downpours, gusty winds and blowing dust.

Remember, "Pull aside, Stay alive." Pull off the road, put your car in park, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Wait there until visibility improves.

Temperatures around the valley will range between 101 to 105 degrees for Thursday, which will keep high just below normal for this time of year.

Storm chances will gradually decrease as we approach the Fourth of July and clear out of our Valley forecast completely by Saturday and Sunday.

Stay safe and check for frequent updates on our monsoon storms.

025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.47" (-1.50" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.00" (-0.05" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-1.85" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain



