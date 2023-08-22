MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Another day of monsoon storms around Arizona

PHOENIX — Our monsoon weather pattern is staying active with more storms still possible in the coming days across Arizona.

After early morning showers Tuesday morning, we could see a few thunderstorms move into the Valley later this evening.

Storms could produce gusty winds, areas of heavy rain and dangerous lightning.

Storm chances then ramp up again on Wednesday and Thursday as moisture from another tropical storm gets caught up in our monsoon flow.

Tropical Storm Harold will make landfall in south Texas today, and track toward the west as it weakens through the middle of the week.

We could pull the remnants and moisture from that storm into our monsoon flow, with more clouds and scattered storms expected across Arizona on Wednesday.

Valley high temperatures will remain around normal, near 105 through Thursday.

Then our forecast will dry out again in the Valley over the weekend and that will bring sizzling 110-degree days back on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Phoenix highs will be back in record territory too by Sunday and Monday.

Phoenix has now had 46 days this summer at 110 degrees or hotter. That's the second most ever recorded. The record is 53 days set in 2020 and we will definitely make a run at that record this year as high heat continues through August.

This year has also tied the record for the most lows in the 90s in any year. We're now up to 29 days with lows in the 90s, breaking the record of 28 days set in 2020. We will likely add a few more to this tally before the summer ends.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.94" (-1.55" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.73"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

