MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Air quality worsens as winds ease up in the Valley

PHOENIX — Wrapping up the week with lower temperatures and lighter winds, but as winds lighten up, air quality is getting worse in the Valley.

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory has been issued for the Phoenix area today and Ozone High Pollution Watches are in effect Saturday and Monday.

If you have a respiratory condition, like asthma or COPD, limit your time outside or you could have trouble breathing.

Air quality in the Valley should improve a bit on Sunday as winds pick up, but that will lead to increased wildfire danger again across northern Arizona.

Valley temperatures will drop into the upper 80s to low 90s today, but we'll warm back up over the weekend with highs climbing into the mid 90s each day.

Highs will continue to top out in the mid 90s most of next week, with cool early morning lows in the upper 50s to 60s each day across the Phoenix metro area.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.24" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

