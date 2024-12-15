MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Air quality issues continue in the Valley, burn bans in effect

PHOENIX — Small particle pollution has increased in the Valley and is expected to remain an issue through Sunday.

The Maricopa County Air Quality Department has issued another "No Burn Day" for tonight and Sunday, which means that burning wood in fireplaces, stoves, and outdoor fire pits is prohibited.

The air quality will be at its worst late tonight through the morning hours on Sunday, so limit your time outside if you have any kind of respiratory condition, like asthma, bronchitis or COPD.

Early morning lows will be chilly, dropping to the 40s across most of the Valley over the next few nights.

Daytime highs will warm to the low to mid-70s on Saturday and Sunday, putting us several degrees above normal for this time of year.

As high-pressure returns next week, the forecast will get even warmer.

Phoenix will be in record territory and could even flirt with 80 degrees by the middle to end of next week.

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.26" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

