MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Air quality alerts ahead of Christmas

PHOENIX — Temperatures are staying above average for now, with air quality alerts in effect through Christmas Day in the Valley.

The Maricopa County Air Quality Department has issued a “No Burn Day” for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, meaning burning wood in fireplaces, stoves and outdoor fire pits is prohibited.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has also issued a High Pollution Advisory for today and Wednesday due to stagnant air, which is leading to increased particle pollution.

Air quality will be at its worst during the early morning and late-night hours, so if you have a respiratory condition such as asthma, bronchitis or COPD, try to limit your time outdoors during those periods.

We’ll start to see some noticeable changes in the weather by midweek.

A storm system passing north of the state will bring cooler conditions throughout Arizona, dropping temperatures closer to normal.

Morning lows will still feel chilly, dipping into the mid-40s to low 50s across the Valley. Even so, those temperatures remain a few degrees above average for this time of year.

However, afternoon highs will slide into the mid- to upper 60s by Christmas Day and stay there for the latter half of the week.

This storm system is also bringing some festive weather to the high country, with light snow chances and even a few flurries possible on Christmas morning.

Areas like the Grand Canyon, Flagstaff and parts of the Four Corners could see a light dusting.

It’ll also get breezy up north, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph in some spots. If you’re heading to higher elevations, brace yourself.

Another weak storm system will pass through northern Arizona on Thursday, bringing additional flurries to the high country.

As of Dec. 23, Phoenix’s average temperature for the month is 63.2 degrees. That beats the all-time record for December, which was 61.3 degrees, set in 1980. With above-average temperatures sticking around a little longer, there’s a good chance we’ll break that record.

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.50" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

