MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: After a record warm day a cool down is in store

PHOENIX — Record-breaking temperatures were felt across the state today. Phoenix, Prescott, Show Low, Window Rock, and the Grand Canyon all breaking their daily high records today. We hit 81° here in Phoenix which breaks our 79° record set back in 1989.

Air quality also remains a big issue in the Valley days after New Year's Eve.

Burn bans continue tonight across Maricopa County, so burning wood in fireplaces, stoves, and outdoor firepits is prohibited.

Fine particle pollution (dust and smoke) is lingering over the Valley at unhealthy levels. The worst of it will impact us in the morning hours, with air quality gradually improving throughout the day. If you have any respiratory issues, such as asthma or COPD, limit your time outside in the morning to avoid difficulty breathing.

The area of high pressure keeping us warm with stagnant air will break down into the weekend as a cold front sweeps through the state on Saturday. This storm will not bring any rain or snow to the state but it will bring some cooler air and windy conditions along the Rim and across Apache County.

A wind advisory is in effect for portions of Apache County for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Gust could reach 40-55 mph.

Back in the Valley, overnight lows will continue to drop into the mid to upper 40s over the next few days, so our mornings will stay nice and cool.

Afternoon highs will drop towards the lower 70s for the weekend and the start of the new week.

A second storm midweek could cool temperatures even more for the second half of the week with a chance for snow in the high country.

Although we will see a cool-off for the upcoming week, temperatures will remain above average for this time of the year and above-average temperatures will likely remain in the forecast overall through the month of January and into spring.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.00" (-0.06" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

