MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: ABC15 Weather Action Day as a storm brings widespread rain to Arizona

PHOENIX — It's an ABC15 Weather Action Day as our latest storm moves into Arizona, bringing rain, snow, winds and a big cool down that will impact to your outdoor plans.

The rain could also lead to areas of flooding as it increases the snowmelt around the state.

Take action and prepare for the risk of flooding if you live in low-lying areas or near creeks or streams in northern Arizona.

Here in the Valley, the rain will likely impact your outdoor plans and the midday and evening commutes. While much of the rain will be light to moderate, we could get a few thunderstorms in the mix, too. Rainfall will end up at a quarter to half an inch around the Phoenix area.

In northern Arizona, snow levels will stay relatively high with this storm system, so spots like Flagstaff will pick up rain rather than snow today. We could see as much as one to two inches of rain across northern Arizona.

This rain will impact the snow that's on the ground in the high country, causing quicker snowmelt and more runoff that could lead to flooding. Flood Watches are in effect for the lower elevations across Yavapai county and much of Gila county, and across Mohave county today through Thursday evening.

While snow levels remain higher today, they'll drop to near 6,500 feet early Thursday morning. Light snow showers are possible in spots like Flagstaff as this storm system starts clearing out.

Colder air will move in and that will bring an end to our 80-degree days, at least for a little while.

Valley highs will drop into the upper 60s to low 70s today and Thursday.

Highs will rebound into the mid 70s by the weekend, but we could see another storm system that brings back rain and snow chances by the weekend and early next week.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.06" (-0.14" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.56"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

