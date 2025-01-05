MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: A weekend cool down with another storm on the way

PHOENIX — Temperatures today will be cooler than the end of last week. We're expected to hit a high in Phoenix in the low 70s.

By midweek, another storm is expected to move into Arizona, bringing more seasonal temperatures.

This storm will also bring breezy conditions across the state, with a slight chance of rain in the Valley and snow in the higher elevations. Rainfall and snowfall amounts will depend on the storm’s track, but recent models have shown increased activity.

In the Valley, we're still dealing with elevated levels of small particle pollution (dust and smoke). The worst air quality will occur in the morning, gradually improving throughout the day.

A Burn Ban will be in effect today across Maricopa County, prohibiting the use of wood-burning fireplaces, stoves, and outdoor firepits.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.00" (-0.12" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

