Monsoon storm safety tips: Protecting your home, vehicle and family

Monsoon officially begins on June 15, meaning there's only a matter of time until the season's powerful storms move into Arizona.

Here are some safety tips from the City of Phoenix to help keep you, your family, your vehicle, and your home safe when storms pass through the Valley and state:

Home tips:



Properly trim your trees ahead of any severe storm.

Use sandbags, or self-activating flood barriers to protect your home from floodwater

Clean out roof drains or scuppers to prevent accumulation of rainwater on the roof.

Personal safety tips:



Proper footwear, clothing, and other gear are needed to hike safely, and it's important to avoid trails when severe weather may happen.

Avoid standing water as it may be electrically charged from underground or downed power lines.

Be mindful of the potential health risks of playing, wading and swimming in collected stormwater. Runoff from monsoons can pick up pollutants that can be harmful to your skin, eyes and ears.

Familiarize yourself with local emergency plans. Know where to go and how to get there should you need to get to higher ground, the highest level of a building, or to evacuate.

Driving safety tips:



Expect the unexpected. Have extra supplies, including a fully charged cell phone, drinking water and an emergency kit in case you experience an extended highway closure.

Do not drive around “Road Closed” signs. You risk your life and face being cited under the state’s Stupid Motorist law.

Be cautious of hydroplaning. This occurs when a thin layer of water accumulates between your tires and the asphalt and your vehicle loses contact with the roadway.

Do not wait until poor visibility makes it difficult to safely pull off the roadway -- do it as soon as possible. Completely exit the highway if you can.

Treat non-working or flashing traffic signals at intersections as a four-way stop. Proceed with caution.

What to do after a storm:



Call Maricopa County Vector Control at 602-506-6616 for complaints regarding mosquitoes around standing water.

Contact your electricity provider to report power outages.

