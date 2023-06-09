Excessive heat: Surviving the number one weather-related killer in Arizona

Heat is the number one weather-related killer in the United States and Phoenix takes heat to a whole new level!

The highest temperature Phoenix has ever endured was 122 degrees back on June 26, 1990.

Even more amazing is the fact that our hottest overnight low was 96 degrees on July 15, 2003.

Phoenix's longest streak of temperatures at 110 degrees or hotter was 18 days in 1974. That streak started on June 12 and ended on June 29.

2020 had even more scorching 110-degree days (although not all in a row). That year we shattered the previous record of 33 days set in 2011 with an astounding 53 days at 110 degrees or more.

We also shattered the record of 7 days at 115 degrees or more set back in 1974. The summer of 2020 we hit 115 degrees or more 14 times.

Here are some more heat stats across Arizona:

Phoenix Tucson

Flagstaff Highest Maximum: 122, (June 26th, 1990) 117, (June 26th, 1990) 97, (July 5th, 1973) Highest Minimum: 96, (July 15th, 2003) 89, (July 22nd, 2006) 68, (July 2nd, 2002) Consecutive Days of 110º+ 18 Days, End Date(June 29th, 1974) 6 Days, End Date(June 29th, 1974) 0 Days, End Date(*) Consecutive Days of 100º+ 76 Days, End Date(Aug. 24th, 1993) 39 Days, End Date(July 22nd, 2005) 0 Days, (*) Consecutive Days of 95º+ 115 Days, End Date(Sept. 21st, 1981) 63 Days, End Date(Sept. 17, 1924) 2 Days, End Date(June 26th, 1970) Consecutive Days of 90º+ 154 Days, End Date(Oct. 7th, 1983) 126 Days, End Date(Oct. 4th, 1924) 11 Days, End Date(July 1st, 1990) Earliest 110 May 8th, 1989 May 29th, 1910 * Earliest 100 March 26th, 1988 April 19th, 1989 *



For hikers on the Valley’s desert and mountain trails, the hot weather poses an extra challenge.

Avoid hiking and other strenuous outdoor activities in the heat of the day. Head out early in the morning and bring plenty of water. Think more in the range of a gallon and not just an 8-ounce bottle.



It’s also important to remember sunscreen and a hat.

The hat will block your face and keep your head cooler.

Wear light-colored and loose clothing.

If you’re beginning to not feel well, turn around. The last thing you want is to get stuck at the top and need to be rescued.

The City of Phoenix will close popular hiking trails on Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak whenever Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect.

In 2016, the City of Phoenix also banned hiking with dogs on Phoenix trails when temperatures hit 100 degrees or more. The penalties for violating this rule include a Class 1 misdemeanor with a fine up to $2,500 and six months in jail.

It’s also critically important to remember to never leave children or pets in your car either. It can be deadly!

One tip to keep from leaving a child in the car is to leave a purse, wallet or cell phone in the back seat so you’ll have to look back there before leaving the vehicle.



If you have an appointment, give yourself extra time so you’re not in a rush when you get there.

Cars heat up pretty fast, so a child doesn’t have to be left inside for very long to show signs of heat exhaustion.

The temperature inside a vehicle can be as much as 50 degrees hotter than outside!

Visit the Kids and Cars website for more information.

Surfaces inside your vehicle, like the dash and steering wheel, can also get so hot you could get burned.