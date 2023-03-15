LIVE UPDATES: Rain impacting events around the Valley, more expected to fall Wednesday

It is a Weather Action Day Wednesday in the Valley. Rain is impacting events around the Valley with more rain expected to fall Wednesday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

LIVE RADAR

11:37 a.m.

Loving the rain and the clouds. If you choose to hike Camelback or Piestewa, watch your footing. But in my opinion, this is great hiking weather.#azwx @abc15 #abc15wx pic.twitter.com/NmjMfLUCj6 — Danny Bavaro (@dannybavaro) March 15, 2023

11:30 a.m.

Today's 1:10pm game against the Giants at @SaltRiverFields has been cancelled due to rain. For fans who have purchased tickets, please visit https://t.co/TVe2PA9yoE. — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) March 15, 2023

10:31 a.m. Viewer photo sent in from Satya. Rain near 52nd Street and McDowell Road.

Satya Mahapatra Rainfall near 52nd Street and McDowell Road

Do you have any weather photos or videos that you want to share? Use the uploader below (Having issues? Email your photos and video to share@abc15.com):