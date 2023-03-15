Watch Now
LIVE UPDATES: Rain impacting events around the Valley, more expected to fall Wednesday

It's an ABC15 Weather Action Day as our latest storm moves into Arizona, bringing rain, snow, winds and a big cool down that will impact
rain
Posted at 11:41 AM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 14:51:25-04

It is a Weather Action Day Wednesday in the Valley. Rain is impacting events around the Valley with more rain expected to fall Wednesday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

LIVE RADAR

11:37 a.m.

11:30 a.m.

10:31 a.m. Viewer photo sent in from Satya. Rain near 52nd Street and McDowell Road.

20230315_101655.jpg
Rainfall near 52nd Street and McDowell Road

Do you have any weather photos or videos that you want to share? Use the uploader below (Having issues? Email your photos and video to share@abc15.com):

