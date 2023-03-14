WHAT TO EXPECT: Storm set to bring rain, winds, and cooler temps to Arizona

PHOENIX — Get ready as a storm system is set to impact Arizona Wednesday, bringing more rain, winds, and a big cool-down.

Wednesday is an ABC15 Weather Action Day as the rain will likely impact your outdoor plans and both morning and evening commutes.

Rain showers could develop as early as Tuesday night, with rain expected in the Valley and across much of Arizona throughout Wednesday.

The Valley could see rain through the morning and evening commutes, with a few thunderstorms in the mix, too. Rainfall will end up at a quarter to half an inch around the Phoenix area.

In northern Arizona, snow levels will stay relatively high with this storm system, so spots like Flagstaff will pick up rain rather than snow on Wednesday. We could see as much as one to two inches of rain across northern Arizona.

This rain will impact the snow that's on the ground in the high country, causing quicker snowmelt and more runoff that could lead to flooding.

Flood Watches are in effect for the lower elevations across Yavapai County and much of Gila County from Wednesday morning through midday Thursday.

Meanwhile, Flood Warnings are in effect for Oak Creek in Sedona and Cornville, Wet Beaver Creek in Rimrock and Lake Montezuma, Tonto Creek near Punkin Center, and the Salt River in the Valley.

If you live in an area that's prone to flooding, take action now to prepare in the event of flooding.

While snow levels remain higher on Wednesday, they'll drop to nearly 6,500 feet early Thursday morning.

Light snow showers are possible in spots like Flagstaff as this storm system starts clearing out.