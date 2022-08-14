Watch Now
LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms reach the Valley

ADOT
Posted at 3:59 PM, Aug 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-14 20:04:14-04

PHOENIX — Monsoon storms are moving through the Valley after hitting Northern Arizona. Areas are under Flash Flood and Severe Thunderstorm warnings throughout the evening.

2:15 p.m.

Storms are seen moving south toward the Valley.

2:25 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for parts of the West Valley, south of Morristown and Wittmann. The statement gives warning of winds up to 40 mph and possible pea-sized hail.

2:47 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for New River, Cave Creek and Carefree. The statement gives warning of winds up to 50 mph.

2:58 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for the Cave Creek area through 7 p.m.

3:09 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Anthem, New River and Cave Creek through 4 p.m.

3:24 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Sun City West, Wickenburg and Wittmann through 4 p.m.

3:35 p.m.

Blowing dust has been spotted on Loop 303 near Interstate 17. Arizona Department of Transportation advises against driving through a dust storm and to pull off the road, turn off car lights, and wait for the storm to pass.

3:50 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Buckeye, Gila Bend and Arlington through 4:45 p.m. The statement gives warning of winds up to 40 mph and pea-sized hail.

3:59 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Glendale, Peoria and Surprise through 4:45 p.m. The statement also warns of winds up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail.

4:02 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Phoenix, Mesa and Chandler through 4:45 p.m.

4:10 p.m.

The Flash Flood Warning has been extended for Cave Creek through 7 p.m.

4:12 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warming has been issued for Wickenburg, Wittmann and Morristown through 8:15 p.m.

4:14 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Avondale, Goodyear and Buckeye through 4:45 p.m.

4:23 p.m.

Rain hits the northwest Valley along L-303.

4:43 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Komatke, Gila Crossing and Santa Cruz through 5:30 p.m.

