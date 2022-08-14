LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms reach the Valley

PHOENIX — Monsoon storms are moving through the Valley after hitting Northern Arizona. Areas are under Flash Flood and Severe Thunderstorm warnings throughout the evening.

2:15 p.m.

Storms are seen moving south toward the Valley.

2:15 Update: Storms are beginning to develop in our area. The system to the north appears to be creeping south. There are isolated storms over Joshua Tree NP, SW AZ, and SE Gila County. We will keep you updated. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/13vTh6Ts5b — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 14, 2022

2:25 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for parts of the West Valley, south of Morristown and Wittmann. The statement gives warning of winds up to 40 mph and possible pea-sized hail.

A special weather statement has been issued for Maricopa County, AZ until 3:15 PM MST pic.twitter.com/Q7cW7RM2wJ — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 14, 2022

2:47 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for New River, Cave Creek and Carefree. The statement gives warning of winds up to 50 mph.

2:58 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for the Cave Creek area through 7 p.m.

3:09 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Anthem, New River and Cave Creek through 4 p.m.

3:24 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Sun City West, Wickenburg and Wittmann through 4 p.m.

3:35 p.m.

Blowing dust has been spotted on Loop 303 near Interstate 17. Arizona Department of Transportation advises against driving through a dust storm and to pull off the road, turn off car lights, and wait for the storm to pass.

Blowing dust has been spotted on L-303 near I-17.



Do not drive into a dust storm; if you're caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and wait for it to pass.#azwx #PullAsideStayAlive pic.twitter.com/1NCMCONNO4 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 14, 2022

3:50 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Buckeye, Gila Bend and Arlington through 4:45 p.m. The statement gives warning of winds up to 40 mph and pea-sized hail.

3:59 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Glendale, Peoria and Surprise through 4:45 p.m. The statement also warns of winds up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail.

4:02 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Phoenix, Mesa and Chandler through 4:45 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Phoenix AZ, Mesa AZ and Chandler AZ until 4:45 PM MST pic.twitter.com/WKo2nz0CV4 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 14, 2022

4:10 p.m.

The Flash Flood Warning has been extended for Cave Creek through 7 p.m.

4:12 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warming has been issued for Wickenburg, Wittmann and Morristown through 8:15 p.m.

4:14 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Avondale, Goodyear and Buckeye through 4:45 p.m.

4:23 p.m.

Rain hits the northwest Valley along L-303.

Rain coming down on L-303 in the NW Valley ... slow down on wet pavement, and leave plenty of room for braking. And never drive into flooded washes or roads.#azwx #aztraffic #L303 pic.twitter.com/9iCdImVynV — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 14, 2022

4:43 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Komatke, Gila Crossing and Santa Cruz through 5:30 p.m.