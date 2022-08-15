Watch Now
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 8-14-22

Ric Aschle
Posted at 5:57 PM, Aug 14, 2022
Monsoon storms moved in from the north and south, dropping heavy rain on parts of the Valley Sunday afternoon.

A Flood Watch was put into effect for areas of the Valley, some lasting through 11 p.m.

How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 6:41 p.m.):

  • Ahwatukee: 0.04"
  • Buckeye: 0.43"
  • Camp Creek: 0.35"
  • Chandler Municipal Airport: 0.47"
  • Estrella Mountain: 0.51"
  • Fountain Hills: 0.04"
  • Gold Canyon: 0.04"
  • Morristown: 0.91"
  • New River: 0.67"
  • Queen Creek: 0.16"
  • South Mountain: 0.28"
  • Sun City West: 0.24"
  • Surprise: 0.12"
  • Waddell: 0.28"
  • Wickenburg: 0.12"
  • Wittmann: 0.24"

