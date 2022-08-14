Watch Now
POWER OUTAGES: Thousands without power around the Valley Sunday

Posted at 4:57 PM, Aug 14, 2022
PHOENIX — Thousands of utility customers are without power after monsoon storms moved through the Valley Sunday night and continued into Monday morning.

Between SRP and APS, there are approximately 5,714 Valley customers without power as of 4:53 p.m. Sunday.

According to the SRP outage map about 3,054 Valley customers without power. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

According to the APS outage map about 2,660 Valley customers without power. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

