LIVE UPDATES: Another round of winter weather brings snow to Arizona

Wednesday is an ABC15 Weather Action Day as a big blast of rain, wind, and snow impacts outdoor activities and travel across our state.

WHAT TO EXPECT

As the cold front with this storm swings through, the rain and snow will move southeast across Arizona throughout the day.

The key timing for rain in the Phoenix metro area will be Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Here are the latest updates from this storm:

6 a.m.

Good morning! Much of @CoconinoCounty saw the beginnings of snowfall overnight, and the storm will intensify throughout today, making travel conditions hazardous once again. Take it slow, yield to plows, and be safe out there! pic.twitter.com/iL0HNqEVKr — Coconino County (@CoconinoCounty) March 1, 2023

4:45 a.m.

#NOW: ADOT has closed I-40 EB at US 93 (MP 72) along with US 180 N of Snowbowl (MP 236-248)



It is a #WeatherActionDay here at #abc15. @IrisABC15 is live now with the details on Valley rain chances and high country winter weather. — Megan Thompson (@MeganABC15) March 1, 2023

4:35 a.m.

SCHOOL CLOSURES: Wednesday, March 1

--Williams Unified schools are CLOSED

--Flagstaff Unified schools are CLOSED

--Blue Ridge Unified schools have not yet decided whether to close schools

4:21 a.m.

CLOSED: Interstate 40 eastbound is closed at US 93 (milepost 72) because of extreme weather conditions. There is no estimated reopening time. #aztraffic #azwx pic.twitter.com/BR37uliaQB — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 1, 2023

4:19 a.m., Wednesday, March 1

415 AM (MST) - Snow showers becoming more widespread over western and central Arizona this morning. Quite a bit of blowing and drifting snow as well. Road conditions are going downhill, stay safe. #azwx pic.twitter.com/xZO7f96AMS — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) March 1, 2023

5:59 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 28