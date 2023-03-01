Watch Now
Weather

Actions

LIVE UPDATES: Another round of winter weather brings snow to Arizona

We have another round of rain and snow in the state Wednesday as we start a new month!
flagstaff snow
Posted at 4:52 AM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 08:01:57-05

Wednesday is an ABC15 Weather Action Day as a big blast of rain, wind, and snow impacts outdoor activities and travel across our state.

WHAT TO EXPECT

LIVE RADAR

As the cold front with this storm swings through, the rain and snow will move southeast across Arizona throughout the day.

The key timing for rain in the Phoenix metro area will be Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Here are the latest updates from this storm:

6 a.m.

4:45 a.m.

4:35 a.m.

SCHOOL CLOSURES: Wednesday, March 1
--Williams Unified schools are CLOSED
--Flagstaff Unified schools are CLOSED
--Blue Ridge Unified schools have not yet decided whether to close schools

4:21 a.m.

4:19 a.m., Wednesday, March 1

5:59 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 28

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:04 AM, Dec 17, 2018