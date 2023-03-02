POWER OUTAGES: Thousands without power in West Valley

Thousands of utility customers are without power as a winter storm moves through the Valley Wednesday night.

According to the SRP outage map, as of 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, about 3200 customers are without power.

According to the map, the impacted areas are mainly near 15th and 31st avenues and Maryland Avenue to Camelback Road.

Customers are also affected near 55th to 35th avenues and Peoria to Northern avenues.

