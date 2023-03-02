Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

POWER OUTAGES: Thousands without power in West Valley

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Power outage west valley
Posted at 7:50 PM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 21:50:41-05

Thousands of utility customers are without power as a winter storm moves through the Valley Wednesday night.

According to the SRP outage map, as of 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, about 3200 customers are without power.

According to the map, the impacted areas are mainly near 15th and 31st avenues and Maryland Avenue to Camelback Road.

Customers are also affected near 55th to 35th avenues and Peoria to Northern avenues.

To see if your area has been affected, click here.

To check where the storm is heading in your area, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!