Young meteorologists in the making at Sheely Farms Elementary

PHOENIX — At Sheely Farms Elementary School in west Phoenix, a group of young minds took their first steps into the world of meteorology, guided by ABC15’s Jorge Torres.

The timing was a bit of a surprise. Students had just returned from spring break, but their energy and focus were undeniable. They were eager to learn about the weather and even try their hand at presenting it themselves.

The lesson kicked off with a simple exercise to ensure the students were engaged and ready to participate. Then, it was time for introductions.

"I’ve worked in El Paso. I’ve worked in Albuquerque. And I’ve worked in Arizona for over five years, since October 2019," Jorge shared with the students, explaining his journey as a meteorologist.

From there, the class explored the tools of the trade, many of which they already use every day.

“How many of you have an iPad? A smartwatch? A cell phone?" Jorge asked. "What do those have in common? They’re a computer!”

The students then took the lesson a step further, asking insightful questions about Arizona’s unique weather patterns. Why doesn’t it flood much in the Valley? Why is the monsoon called the monsoon? Can a tsunami ever hit Arizona?

“We’re too far inland,” Jorge explained. “We’re too far away from the ocean.”

To wrap up the session, the students put their forecasting skills to the test. They predicted high temperatures and shared places they’d love to visit.

"Hello, my name is Sabrina from Sheely Farms Elementary School, and the highs today will be in the 60s," one student confidently presented. "Where have you always wanted to go? Hawaii, because it has the best beaches.”

By the end of the visit, the students had a newfound appreciation for the science of weather, and a few were even inspired to step in front of the camera themselves.

“Who wants to be on TV?” Jorge asked.

Excited hands shot up... They’re ready!