Southwest Elementary students step into the forecast with Kidcasters

PHOENIX — It was a cool, quiet morning inside the library at Southwest Elementary School, nestled off 19th Avenue and Dobbins Road. But inside, the energy was building.

A group of fourth- and fifth-graders gathered, eager to learn about weather balloons, rainfall, and dust storms, and some of the building blocks of meteorology.

Then came the big moment. One by one, the students stepped in front of the camera, just like the ABC15 forecasters they watch at home.

Among them was Daniella Vallejo, a fourth-grader with a big smile, and a special audience watching: her parents.

"I thought I was going to maybe, like, get nervous and run away," Daniella admitted.

For her parents, Franchele and Jose Vallejo, this wasn’t just about confidence — it was about opportunity.

"I love seeing her so confident, so able, so capable in doing this," Franchele said.

Jose added that it wasn't an opportunity he had when he was in school.

"It was a nice introduction to science, weather phenomena, and even a little public speaking. I was really excited for her to have this experience."

At Southwest Elementary, educators see programs like Kidcasters as more than just a science lesson. Assistant Principal Tim Garcia believes experiences like these can spark something greater in students.

"Giving kids any opportunity outside of their norm opens so many doors they didn't even know existed," Garcia said.

For Daniella and her classmates, the experience was about more than just learning the weather, it was about realizing their own potential.

For her parents, it was a moment of pride, knowing their daughter was stepping into a world of possibilities.

"I think without that, without having that acclimation, this would all be foreign to them," Franchele said. "In a community where education opportunities are limited, I think this is vital for our growth, for our youth, and for their futures."