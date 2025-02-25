Glendale elementary students deliver bilingual meteorology forecasts

GLENDALE, AZ — At William C. Jack Elementary School in Glendale, a group of young students is showing that the future of weather forecasting is both bright and bilingual.

These students are part of a dual language program, where they spend half of their day learning in Spanish and the other half in English, according to Principal Katie Oczytko.

To bring the world of meteorology to life, the students first learned how to forecast and present on camera. After a crash course in all things weather, they confidently and enthusiastically shared their forecasts. In doing so, they not only showcased their meteorological knowledge but also their bilingual skills and a love for family cooking.

“The quantity of moms that make fantastic food was really interesting,” Oczytko said. “I have not tried any yet, so I’m excited for them to bring some in.”

Reflecting on their hard work, Oczytko shared her pride.

“They worked so hard, and they were practicing every day with their teachers. It was just a really special moment for me to get to showcase how amazing all of our students are here.”