Watch Now
WeatherImpact Earth

Actions

WATCH: Tempe company's water-saving method for cleaning your pool filters

See inside a Tempe facility with water-saving technology and same-day service
A Valley company is offering a new way to clean pool filters using less water. They say they can save 2,500 gallons per cleaning and many filter cleanings take around one hour or less.
Pool filters
Posted at 5:48 PM, Jun 27, 2024

TEMPE, AZ — A Valley company, Filter Clean, is offering a new way to clean pool filters using less water. They say they can save 2,500 gallons per cleaning and many filter cleanings take around one hour or less.

They’re hoping to save two billion gallons of potable water annually in Arizona, according to a press release.

ABC15 took a tour of the Filter Clean facility in Tempe to see how it works. Learn more in the video player above.

Learn more about the business and find out how to get your filters cleaned here.

FULL COVERAGE: Impact Earth

Watch ABC15 live:

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:04 AM, Dec 17, 2018