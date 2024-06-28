WATCH: Tempe company's water-saving method for cleaning your pool filters

TEMPE, AZ — A Valley company, Filter Clean, is offering a new way to clean pool filters using less water. They say they can save 2,500 gallons per cleaning and many filter cleanings take around one hour or less.

They’re hoping to save two billion gallons of potable water annually in Arizona, according to a press release.

ABC15 took a tour of the Filter Clean facility in Tempe to see how it works.

