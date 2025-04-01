WATCH: Officials work to safeguard the future of Arizona's bald eagles

PEORIA, AZ — In late February through mid-March, as baby bald eagles hatch in the cliffs around Lake Pleasant, a crucial mission unfolds to safeguard the future of these majestic birds: Arizona Game and Fish embark on a vital project to track the health of the eagle population and ensure the safety of the vulnerable hatchlings.

This effort includes banding the eagle chicks to monitor their growth and well-being, determining their sex, and removing hazardous materials from their nests to prevent potential harm.

In addition, teams work tirelessly to repair nests that are deteriorating, ensuring that these birds have a safe place to grow.

ABC15 Meteorologist Justin Hobbs shares this story on how officials are working to protect and preserve these beautiful creatures and how you can help, too.