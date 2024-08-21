WATCH: Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show goes green with recycled billboard bags

PHOENIX — You've likely seen billboards for the Maricopa County Home and Landscape Show, but now you may be seeing them in a way you've never seen them before.

Five hundred pounds of vinyl from nearly 200 massive signs advertising the Valley event have been taken down and upcycled into reusable shopping bags, totes, and makeup bags.

"The Floral Collection" bags go for $10-20 and give new life to the vinyl signage that would otherwise end up in landfills.

The bags are for sale online and each purchase comes with two free tickets to the Home and Garden Show at Westworld of Scottsdale in September.

Learn more about how the Home and Landscape Show is impacting Earth in a positive way in the video player above.