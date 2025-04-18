WATCH: Leaders in water resources convene for 98th Annual Water Conference

PHOENIX — The 98th Annual Arizona Water Conference & Exhibition wrapped up in downtown Phoenix at the Convention Center.

The conference brought innovators, experts, and leaders together to tackle one of the state's biggest challenges: clean and sustainable water for all.

From cutting-edge tech to real-world solutions, ABC15’s Justin Hobbs discovers how Arizona is shaping the future of water — one idea at a time.

Learn more about what is being done to solidify Arizona's water resources by watching the video in the player above.