Watch Now
WeatherImpact Earth

Actions

WATCH: How technology is helping grow harvest-ready greens in half the time

ABC15 got an inside look at the Avondale facility
A Valley warehouse is growing thousands of herbs and vegetables in robot-powered bins, moving through a Rubik’s cube-like grid.
How technology is helping grow harvest-ready greens in half the time
Posted

A Valley warehouse is growing thousands of herbs and vegetables in robot-powered bins, moving through a Rubik’s cube-like grid.

Those veggies are harvest-ready greens in just 15 days - about half the time of traditional farming - and going on the shelves of retailers like Whole Foods.

ABC15 got an inside look at <b><i>Opollo Farm</i></b>'s Avondale facility and its technology to see how it works and how science is helping us adapt to water and labor shortages. See the full video in the player above.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen