WATCH: How technology is helping grow harvest-ready greens in half the time

A Valley warehouse is growing thousands of herbs and vegetables in robot-powered bins, moving through a Rubik’s cube-like grid.

Those veggies are harvest-ready greens in just 15 days - about half the time of traditional farming - and going on the shelves of retailers like Whole Foods.

ABC15 got an inside look at <b><i>Opollo Farm</i></b>'s Avondale facility and its technology to see how it works and how science is helping us adapt to water and labor shortages. See the full video in the player above.