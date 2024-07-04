Watch Now
WATCH: How Microsoft is addressing water usage needed to power AI

Posted at 7:09 PM, Jul 03, 2024

PHOENIX — Data centers continue to grow rapidly across the state, including Microsoft's "West US 3" facility in the West Valley.

They are populated with computer servers that process and store vast amounts of data, including artificial intelligence, or A.I.

However, these data servers generate a significant amount of heat and require water for cooling.

It's this water usage that is causing concern, particularly in a region not known for its water supply: the Arizona desert.

