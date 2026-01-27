WATCH: How AI helps Republic Services keep workers safe, recycle efficiently

MESA, AZ — Last year, Republic Services installed three artificial intelligence robots at its recycling center in Mesa, helping to save recyclables and keep workers safe.

The bots work alongside real people as the last line of recovery, catching the recyclable items that didn't get pulled off the line.

The bots in this first year have recovered 4.5 million tons of recyclables from the line, saving them from ending up in a landfill and helping to reduce CO2 emissions.

Republic Services also installed AI technology on its forklifts to provide safety for workers. The technology detects objects and people that the driver may not see and brings the forklift to a stop.

ABC15's Ashlee DeMartino took a tour of the facility to see the robots in action and learn more about why it was important for Republic Services to invest in this technology.