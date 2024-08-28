WATCH: Advocacy groups educating community on infrastructure, water importance

More than two dozen community groups and advocacy organizations are working to make sure the public knows the true importance of water and community investments that impact it.

“Despite the magnitude of recent water infrastructure investments, there's still a critical awareness gap among the American public – only 42% of voters are familiar with these historic new water investments,” according to the “America Wins with Water” campaign. “We aim to close this gap and make sure these vital investments in our future are protected and expanded.”

Among the issues that “America Wins with Water” hopes to address are lead pipe removal, treatment plants, and watersheds, restoring wetlands and fish populations, and more.

