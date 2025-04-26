Tempe saves thousands of pounds of waste from heading to Valley landfills

TEMPE, AZ — Sustainability efforts during Earth Month continued in the Valley at Kiwanis Park in Tempe. The city held one of their annual "Zero Waste Days" in hopes of keeping thousands of pounds of trash and recyclables out of Valley landfills.

They say to think twice before you throw it away, as old electronics, tires, batteries, and more can release harmful toxins if thrown away in a landfill.

“These items whenever they enter a landfill they can contaminate our environment, our groundwater," Maegan Pardue with the Public Works department said. "We have a bin of TVs we accept, we also take things like microwaves, fridges, appliances, even things with lithium batteries can be dropped off.”

In boxes sit old relics of technology like flip phones and VCRs, and Pardue says these events are having a big impact. In January, the city says over 600 cars came to get rid of over 60,000 pounds of recyclables and trash.

It’s not just safe disposal, but safe re-use.

“We have our electronics recycler behind us, they are taking apart parts and repurposing them as they can.”

If you missed Zero Waste Day, you can always drop off your bulk recyclables and trash at the Household Products Collection Center in Tempe.

For environmentally friendly bulk trash and recyclable options across the Valley, click on the links below.