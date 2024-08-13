Some APS customers seeing major rise in electricity bills

PHOENIX — With a record-setting stretch of triple-digit heat in Phoenix, Valley residents are cranking up their energy use, setting peak energy demands for APS and SRP.

The uptick in demand is occurring at a time when there are also increases in costs.

APS recently received approval for a rate hike of about 8%.

One north Phoenix homeowner we spoke to said their July bill was $714, the highest they’ve ever paid. They also mentioned that their previous record bill of $550 was just the month before, representing nearly a 30% increase.

The homeowner claimed that nothing had changed in their energy use over the past two years. They charge their Tesla at night and keep the A/C off for most of the day when their children are at school.

Jim Holbrook with APS said there are ways to ease the burden of an enormous bill.

APS's main program for qualifying customers is the Energy Support Program, which can reduce monthly bills by $95 to $165 per month.

Other programs include the Crisis Bill Assistance Program for qualifying customers, potentially saving up to $1,000 per year under extreme circumstances, and budget billing, which is open to all APS customers, according to Holbrook.

"It basically sets a fixed payment for the year, and it gets adjusted once in a while," Holbrook stated. "It makes it a lot easier."

The homeowner we spoke to said they have been on the Energy Support Program since September 2023 and are now enrolled in budget billing.

APS stated that, regardless of financial situation, they will work with all customers to find the best option for managing their bills.

"It's always better to talk to us when you can, and we'll try to help you arrange something that fits your budget and needs," Holbrook said.

To learn more about APS's saving and assistance programs, click here.