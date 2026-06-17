Peoria council approves water-sharing agreement with Town of Cave Creek

PEORIA, AZ — The City of Peoria has approved an agreement to share water resources with the Town of Cave Creek amid ongoing shortages and reductions.

Peoria officials said Wednesday that the Intergovernmental Agreement would be “mutually beneficial” to both Peoria and Cave Creek.

The city will exchange a portion of its available Central Arizona Project water for Cave Creek’s recovered long-term storage credits.

That means:



Cave Creek will be able to “fortify its supply during critical periods when CAP contract reductions occur, ensuring the town can consistently meet customer demand."

It will provide “an immediate short-term water supply while ensuring Peoria has access to recovered water resources that don’t negatively impact Peoria’s groundwater supplies.”

It “supports Peoria’s Assured Water Supply designation and proven 100-year of delivery based on a diversified water portfolio which consists of CAP water, SRP water, effluent, groundwater, and long-term storage credits.”

The agreement reportedly runs through the end of 2033, giving Cave Creek time to secure its own permanent water supplies.

See more of our recent Impact Earth and water coverage here.

The agreement was approved by the Peoria City Council on Tuesday and will be considered at the Cave Creek Town Council’s meeting on June 23.

A similar water exchange agreement was made in 2023 between Peoria and the City of Tucson.