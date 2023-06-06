Outlook is better for Arizona farmers after wet winter

CASA GRANDE, AZ — "See that water right there? That's gorgeous," explains Nancy Caywood, a third-generation farmer in Casa Grande.

The Caywood name has long been a fixture in Arizona; Caywood Farms is more than 90 years old.

But the water we saw on that day back in April was more than just irrigation -- it was hope, which has been in short supply in recent years on Caywood's farms and farms all across Arizona.

"It's killing us. We're at nature's mercy and if you don't get water, how can we keep going?" Nancy explained to us in a 2021 interview that concerns over the Southwest's mega-drought had turned into concerns that she might have to sell the farm.

"This whole farm went dormant," says Caywood. "It gets very emotional. You get choked up. You can feel the tears start."

But today, instead of the tears flowing, the water is.

"All of a sudden, we started getting rain and we are just as happy as can be."

ABC15's Nick Ciletti checked a canal behind the Casa Grande farm, which at one point last year, was completely dry. Now, Caywood says it has four to five feet of water flowing through it.

Our unseasonably wet winter is now paving the way for a summer of success for Arizona farmers. The rainwater has been a huge help for Caywood, who also relies heavily on the San Carlos Drainage District for water.

At one point last year, the Coolidge Dam dried up, but it's a much different story this year.

When we checked in late May, the dam had about 515,000 acre-feet of water; the average for that time of year was about 138,000 acre-feet.

So what does all of this mean for Nancy's crops?

Her alfalfa, for instance, is doing much better.

In 2021, she only got two cuttings for the entire year; this year, she's expecting eight to 10.

"I think it's going to keep us good for a couple of years," says Caywood. "Especially if the rain continues. A lot of people think the drought is over, but only time can prove that."

And Caywood is right - there is no telling when our long-term drought issues could resolve, and because of that, she says she's trying her best to be responsible with her water use, including investing in leveling her land recently, which she says is already saving water.