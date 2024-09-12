Officials, experts to hold roundtable discussing Arizona's extreme heat crisis

PHOENIX — State and city officials are sitting down Thursday to discuss Arizona’s extreme heat crisis.

The group is expected to address the steps being taken to keep Arizonans safe during excessive heat, climate changes, and more. The community is also invited to share their experiences.

RELATED: Preliminary 2024 Maricopa County heat-related deaths currently lower so far this summer

The event will be held at First Church UCC Fellowship Hall in Phoenix on Thursday morning.

Phoenix hit 110 degrees again earlier this week, marking day 61 of temperatures at 110 or higher this year, which is an all-time record. The previous record was 55 days set in 2023.