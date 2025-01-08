How Arizona State University's mechanical trees are helping reduce CO2 in the atmosphere

TEMPE, AZ — About five years ago, Arizona State University began its push to install mechanical trees around campus that would collect carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere to help fight climate change.

In 2022, the first "tree" was installed.

See our previous reporting in the video player below:

Mechanical trees capture CO2 at ASU Tempe campus

ABC15 Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino spoke exclusively with ASU President Michael Crow on Tuesday to see how the project is going.

"The mechanical trees are a continuing research project. We are moving forward and we won one of the carbon hubs awards for the project. ASU's plan is to work with our partners to continue to capture carbon from the atmosphere and then we will store it in underground storage," said Crow.

ASU hopes to build industrial opportunities around it for companies to use.