Hidden Hills Elementary School celebrates sustainable initiative with garden expansion

PHOENIX — Hidden Hills Elementary School students are getting their hands dirty while learning important lessons.

The Project Learning Garden program provides a context for multidisciplinary learning, ranging from nutrition and science to social studies, math, and language arts.

Students benefit by learning about food origins, expanding their palates, and taste-testing healthy foods.

At the same time, they’re engaging in authentic science field investigations, manipulating the environment to understand math in real-life applications, recreating historical activities, and writing across all these disciplines.

The expansion was made possible by a school grant provided by Bashas, Food City, and the Captain Planet Foundation.

ABC15 Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino got an inside look at the Project Learning Garden and how it's sowing seeds for the future in the minds of Phoenix kids. Watch the full story in the video player above.