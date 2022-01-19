Fully sustainable community being built in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A new community in the Valley is looking to modernize how we live by being environmentally friendly in the process.

Karma, which is located on 13th Place and Bethany Home Road in north central Phoenix, will be the first community in the country to use SPAN electric panels. The panels allow homeowners to control their home's power by using their smartphone. Solar panels and electric vehicle chargers are options with each home, too.

"Our homes are really designed with a great infrastructure that allows technology to integrate with them going forward," says Jason Boyer, President of Boyer Vertical.

The three and four-bedroom homes won't come cheap. The starting price for each home is $1 million.

Boyer says they try to make them as affordable as possible.

“This is an infill piece of land. The land itself is quite expensive and then when you add in the cost of the home, to build the home. As you all know we’ve been living through the pandemic," Boyer states. "Prices have escalated, so we’re trying to deliver a great product in a great location at an attainable price point."

There are a total of 11 homes in the community, with five already sold.

An open house is scheduled for Saturday, January 22, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at 13th Place and Bethany Home Road. Anyone is invited to tour some of the homes, which broke ground last November.

All homes should be completed by the end of 2022.