EPA likely to move to further limit federal protections for wetlands

Some conservatives believe the Biden administration's rule was too protective
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration recently announced it will reconsider the reach of the nation’s bedrock clean water law and likely further limit the wetlands it covers.

That would build on a Supreme Court decision in Sackett v. EPA in 2023 that removed federal protections for large areas of wetlands.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said there had been uncertainty about the reach of the Clean Water Act for too long and he wanted to issue a rule that would be predictable, lasting and in compliance with the high court decision.

Some conservatives believe the Biden administration's rule didn't fully comply with that ruling and was too protective.

