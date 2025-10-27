Arizona State University's SolarSPELL initiative recognized as one of TIME's best inventions of 2025

An Arizona State University initiative is receiving national honors as one of TIME’s Best Inventions of the year.

SolarSPELL (Solar Powered Educational Learning Library) offers localized libraries that include education, health, and agriculture, offering communities access to information, technology, and more.

It “mimics an online experience by generating its own offline WiFi hotspot to which any WiFi-capable device can connect to freely, and safely, surf the library’s tens of thousands of open access resources,” according to ASU.

The devices are "rugged and portable," and have already reached hundreds of thousands of learners.

