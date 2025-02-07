Arizona homeowners brace for possible price hike with new HVAC system mandate

PHOENIX — Arizona homeowners will face significant changes this year, as the U.S. Department of Energy is mandating the use of A2L refrigerants in all new HVAC systems. While these refrigerants are more environmentally friendly, they could increase system prices by 20% or more.

The new regulations aim to reduce the environmental impact of HVAC systems by requiring the use of A2L refrigerants, which have a lower global warming potential compared to traditional options. In response to potential cost increases, Arizona's Efficiency Program is offering rebates of up to $8,000 for low-income households to upgrade to energy-efficient heat pumps, which could save homeowners approximately $763 annually on energy costs.

In addition to changes in HVAC systems, there is a growing demand for smart plumbing systems and high-efficiency water heaters, indicating a broader trend towards energy-efficient home upgrades.

These changes in HVAC regulations and the availability of rebates for energy-efficient upgrades suggest that 2025 will be a pivotal year for Arizona homeowners looking to improve their home's efficiency and reduce energy costs.

