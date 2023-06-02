Watch Now
WeatherImpact Earth

Actions

Arizona commits $1 billion to boost water supply with alternative water projects

Colorado River Cutbacks
John Locher/AP
FILE - A buoy rests on the ground at a closed boat ramp on Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area near Boulder City, Nev., on Aug. 13, 2021. To help stave off another round of mandatory cutbacks, water leaders for Arizona, Nevada and California are preparing to sign an agreement on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, that would voluntarily reduce water to the lower Colorado River basin states by 500,000 acre-feet for both 2022 and 2023. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Colorado River Cutbacks
Posted at 5:16 PM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 20:16:11-04

PHOENIX — The State of Arizona committed $1 billion in funding over the course of three years to the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona, or WIFA, to boost our water supply with alternative water projects.

Chelsea McGuire of WIFA says they're looking at what the state needs in terms of additional water along with where and how much they're willing to pay for it.

Ocean desalination and direct potable reuse are some of the options being considered.

$333 million was allocated to the authority in 2022 to boost those efforts but this year the state's new budget is scaling back.

"During these budget negotiations, when rather than depositing the $333 million into the Long-Term Water Augmentation Fund, the legislature chose to carve a portion of that out for what it deemed as other water projects," McGuire said.

Those projects include drilling new wells in the East Valley, reconstructing a levee in Winslow along with irrigation and xeriscaping improvements in Glendale to name a few.

The total for these water projects is nearly $144 million which is a little less than half what was intended for WIFA's augmented plans.

"There's nothing wrong with those projects but they don't contribute to that vision of how we find the next source of water for our state," McGuire stated. "I think there's a real fear and a real potential that signals to those folks who may have those good water augmentation ideas and want to be part of that investment that maybe this isn't as serious as we thought."

McGuire says she's optimistic about receiving the $1 billion in total that the legislature agreed to back in 2022.

Governor Katie Hobbs tells ABC15 that is still the intention, but the money allocated that year hasn't been spent yet.

"A decision was made to re-allocate those funds differently."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:04 AM, Dec 17, 2018