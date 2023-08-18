How the Maricopa County Flood Control Department keeps track of rain around the Valley

County officials have been keeping a close eye on monsoon moisture around the Valley — or the lack thereof.

The Flood Control District of Maricopa County has more than 300 rain gauges around the Valley to measure precipitation over time — within the last 10 minutes, the last three days, or even at a certain range in history.

While some gauges are still being installed to improve the quality and range of data, others were put in place decades ago. For example, gauges at White Tank Peak, Sunset Point, Vulture Mine Road, Florence Junction, and Queen Creek Road were installed in the early 1980s, according to the department.

See current and historical rainfall data here.

The department also provides data on floodplain areas, which can be helpful for homeowners when it comes to storm planning and insurance buying. It can also help cities around the Valley plan for drainage projects, infrastructure improvements, and community assistance/resources.

See if your home is in a floodplain here.

A number of studies have been done by the department with more in the works, looking at everything from re-mapping and modifying washes to rehabilitating land and planning developments.

Steve Waters has been with the Flood Control District of Maricopa County for more than 30 years.

"It all started after the 1970 and early 80s floods. They realized we needed to be able to get the information from all of the watersheds that feed into Maricopa County. The first thrust that they went with was to put the rain gauges along the major watersheds that flow into Maricopa County. So, they put instruments in the Aqua Fria and Hassayampa and Queen Creek and Centennial washes to name a few," said Waters. "With our flood response plans, we go through all of the flood hazard areas, all the homes and businesses that might be in flood plans, and work with local jurisdictions to provide them with travel times for flood waters. That may involve evacuations that may involve sheltering in place but getting out messages to folks"