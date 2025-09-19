Heavy rain Friday morning leads to water rescue in north Phoenix

NORTH PHOENIX — Heavy rains in the northern part of the Valley led to a water rescue early Friday morning.

Rescue crews were called to the area of Dixileta Drive and North Valley Parkway around 5 a.m. for reports of a vehicle stuck in a flash flood.

Phoenix police officers responded to the scene and got the occupant of the car to safety.

That area has received about an inch of rain within the last 24 hours, with a majority of it happening early Friday morning.

Meteorologist Jorge Torres said the measurable rain has led to flooding on the Sonoran Wash.

Storms are continuing to drop rain in the northern part of the Valley and further north, which could lead to additional flooding.

Remember to never cross flooded roadways.