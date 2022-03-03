Get ready for a big blast of weekend winter weather!

Get ready for a big blast of winter weather as we head into the weekend!

A series of storm systems will bring a big drop in temperatures, high winds and even chances for rain and snow.

As these storms move through, temperatures will plummet!

Valley highs will fall into low 70s on Friday before dropping into the 60s over the weekend.

Winds will pick up Friday and Saturday with peak gusts in the Valley near 30 mph. Up north and across eastern Arizona, wind gusts could reach 50 mph.

Wind Advisories are in effect Friday along the Mogollon Rim and across northeastern Arizona. In southeastern Arizona.

Red Flag Warnings (also known as Fire Weather Warnings) are now in effect on Friday as winds pick up and conditions stay dry.

The best chances for rain and snow will be across northern Arizona, but there's still a chance of spotty showers here in the Valley on Friday and Saturday.

It will be hit or miss, but Valley spots that do see rain could get up to a tenth of an inch.

Up north, the snow level will gradually drop to around 3,500 feet by Sunday.

Along the Mogollon Rim, and in other spots above 6,000 feet in elevation, we're tracking the chance of four to eight inches of snow Friday through Sunday.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Friday in Flagstaff, Williams, Forest Lakes, Heber-Overgaard, Williams, Munds Park and Happy Jack. Icy roads could impact the evening commute and gusty winds could lead to blowing snow and low visibility at times.

A slight chance for more spotty rain and snow showers will continue across northern Arizona early next week, but our Valley forecast is looking dry as temperatures start to rebound.

Look for highs back in the 70s across the Valley next week.