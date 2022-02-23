Arizona winter storm: Follow live updates as rain, snow moves into Arizona

PHOENIX — We're getting another dose of chilly weather across Arizona this week as a storm system moves in bringing wind, rain, and high-country snow!

WHAT TO EXPECT: Winter storm hitting Arizona this week!

Winter weather alerts are in effect across the high country, and expect windy conditions in the Valley as we track the latest updates around our state:

5:53 a.m.

We received 12” of snow in the last 24 hours. Chains or 4wd are required on Snowbowl road. Enjoy the snow! — Arizona Snowbowl Updates (@AZSBUpdates) February 23, 2022

County roads are open remain passable although roads are icy, and snow packed with poor visibility. Please delay travel, if possible.



Currently, Coconino County Public Works has 16 graders and 11 plow trucks on the road with additional plows being deployed, as snow increases. pic.twitter.com/YFswDFsz8v — Coconino County (@CoconinoCounty) February 23, 2022

5:33 a.m.

Here's a look at some of our traffic cameras in the Flagstaff and WIlliams areas.



Extreme winter weather conditions exist.



Please delays travel until the storm passes.



Make sure your vehicle is prepared with a winter emergency kit. Learn more at https://t.co/xrJ2kmBuYL. pic.twitter.com/QVE5OwDNdC — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 23, 2022

5:15 a.m.

WEATHER CLOSURES/DELAYS:

-Blue Ridge Schools and offices CLOSED Wednesday. Stay tuned for possible delay Thursday.

-Flagstaff Unified School District schools CLOSED Wednesday, including food service and activities.

-Yavapai College under two-hour delay Wednesday, open 10 a.m. — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) February 23, 2022

5:11 a.m.

Last night vs this morning in #Flagstaff. This doesn’t capture the winds either. It’s snowing and windy so it’s blowing every which way ❄️🥶 More live coverage on @abc15 now.

Stream: https://t.co/Q7LUJM4dNg pic.twitter.com/4XCr0Vm6Po — Allison Rodriguez (@ARodTV) February 23, 2022

4:55 a.m.

NOW: Winter storm moving into Arizona.



It's an ABC15 Weather Action Day!



Snowy and hazardous conditions in northern AZ, so avoid travel if possible!



Rain, wind and a few thunderstorms in the Valley. Graupel (soft hail) is possible, too!#abc15wx #azwx #winterstorm #arizona pic.twitter.com/HULZqpHhDJ — Iris Hermosillo (@IrisABC15) February 23, 2022

Wednesday, 4:40 a.m.

*CLOSURE UPDATE*



I-40 is now CLOSED in BOTH directions between Ash Fork and Williams at milepost 145.



The closure is due to winter weather conditions.



Please delay travel until the storm passes.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.#aztraffic #I40 #azwx pic.twitter.com/GV1Xnti1zM — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 23, 2022

Tuesday. 10:52 p.m.

❄️❄️ LOTS of snow is predicted up north late tonight into tomorrow. Consider delaying all non-essential travel until after the storm; if you cannot, pack a winter-driving kit and download the ADOT Alerts app for notification of highway closures: https://t.co/jUswK2iiij ❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/5et7ZNETnm — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 23, 2022

Tuesday. 9:47 p.m.

Tuesday, 9:28 p.m.

Get ready for a wet Wednesday across the lower deserts! Rain chances will increase tomorrow morning with a low chance (15% or less) for a few rumbles of thunder. If you plan to be out and about tomorrow, be sure to have an umbrella ready to go! #azwx pic.twitter.com/rIPgjVAm3r — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) February 23, 2022

Tuesday. 7:25 p.m.

A significant winter storm will bring snow and ice from the southern Plains to the Ohio Valley Wednesday through Thursday night, and the Northeast U.S. Thursday night through Friday. Check your local forecast at https://t.co/VyWINDk3xP pic.twitter.com/r8mTwiX6DJ — National Weather Service (@NWS) February 23, 2022

Tuesday, 5:15 p.m.

Due to inclement winter weather, all Flagstaff Unified School District schools will be closed on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 - including before- and after-school activities and food service. More at https://t.co/F6p1QMvVSq. pic.twitter.com/yMNqWmojMO — Flagstaff Unified School District (@FlagstaffUSD1) February 23, 2022

Tuesday, 2:47pm

In Flagstaff for the snowfall that is coming tonight/overnight. Stay tuned to @abc15 for all the updates. pic.twitter.com/KVVbTgLiIp — Chad Cromwell (@photogchad_) February 22, 2022

Tuesday, 2:18pm

❄️Widespread snowfall is in the forecast for #NorthernArizona tonight and Wednesday. Please delay all non-essential travel -- do not drive into the storm! Check road conditions before you go at https://t.co/PM26cM45SI.#AZTroopers #CourteousVigilance pic.twitter.com/7O6w1563wu — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) February 22, 2022

Tuesday, 2:04pm

Tuesday, 1:52pm

Key point: Less than a 10% chance of happening tomorrow, but there is a chance. Very unlikely it be like the 2013 event pictured, but don't be surprised to see graupel & wintry mix w/ rain in the foothills north & east of Phoenix. Maybe even a rumble of thunder (10%). #azwx pic.twitter.com/42X74Tu4hF — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) February 22, 2022

Tuesday, 1pm

Dark skies and flurries up north! Remember - lots of snow forecast later tonight into Thursday; we encourage postponing all but essential travel.#azwx #aztraffic #Flagstaff pic.twitter.com/wGjYS79DeM — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 22, 2022

Tuesday, 12:42pm

With snow impacting Arizona’s high country today through Thursday, we encourage drivers to consider delaying all but essential travel to northern Arizona.



More: https://t.co/g9U6nipINX pic.twitter.com/UTaUaxRv6A — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 22, 2022

Tuesday, 12:12pm

Another day w/ strong, gusty winds & localized blowing dust channels through SE CA. Westerly gusts 30-50 mph will be common through the afternoon. Use caution if driving I-8 or I-10 in areas such as Blythe and El Centro. #cawx pic.twitter.com/DtoC06A87Q — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) February 22, 2022

Tuesday, 11:18am

Tuesday, 6:56am

Tuesday, 6:28am

If you live in the high country: run your errands this morning because heavy, blowing snow is on the way and travel will get hazardous by this evening/tonight & Wednesday. #abc15wx #azwx #winterstorm pic.twitter.com/DEMcU0VHMy — Iris Hermosillo (@IrisABC15) February 22, 2022

Tuesday, 5:54am

Widespread snowfall is forecast for northern AZ. Plan your travel wisely. Where you see red on the timeline, don't travel. Orange means best not to travel but if you do check at https://t.co/xTcEinAQyp for road conditions and travel prepared here: https://t.co/HXygIRvmWs #azwx pic.twitter.com/BYvs4VXcaW — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) February 22, 2022

Monday, 8:21pm