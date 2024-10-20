Vegas Golden Knights thrill Valley kids with skills clinic

GILBERT, AZ — Professional hockey may no longer call the Valley home, but the sport's passion among local youth is thriving. This weekend, the Vegas Golden Knights hosted a skills clinic at AZ Ice in Gilbert, hoping to both sharpen young players' skills and build a new fan base in the desert.

Ninety kids from across the Valley laced up their skates Saturday to learn from Golden Knights coaches. Sheri Hudspeth, director of youth hockey and fan development for the team, said that despite Arizona’s desert climate, hockey is alive and well.

“Hockey is alive in the desert,” Hudspeth said.

With more than 10,000 kids playing the sport across the state, she sees this as an opportunity to grow both the game and the team’s following.

“We want to keep that momentum going, keep people celebrating hockey, keep playing hockey.”

Coaches led kids aged 5 to 12 through skating drills, puck-handling exercises, and relay races. While the focus was on technique, Hudspeth emphasized that the real value of sports lies beyond the rink.

“There’s a lot that can be taken away from sports—it’s not just about travel or wins. It’s the life skills you get out of it,” she said.

Parents in the stands echoed Hudspeth’s thoughts, praising the clinic’s emphasis on teamwork and cooperation.

“It’s a great place for kids to learn skills and teamwork,” one parent said. “All the things that make working as a unit so important.”

For local children, saying goodbye to the Arizona Coyotes was difficult, so the Golden Knights’ presence in Gilbert was a welcome boost.

“They were fun to be around and really helpful,” one young participant said.

“I think it’s great we’re getting a chance to reignite that passion with the Vegas team here in our city,” a parent added.

Off the ice, a DJ kept the energy high. Each child took home a Vegas Knights jersey and enjoyed some face time with team mascot Chance before wrapping up the day at a Knights watch party.

With any luck, it won’t be their last encounter with the team.