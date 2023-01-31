Valley restaurant expecting big crowds with Super Bowl tickets causing sticker shock

“Fly eagles fly on the road to victory,” sang Jim Wallin Monday.

Wallin isn't afraid to show where he stands on the upcoming Super Bowl matchup.

Despite living in the Valley for about 30 years, his accent and loyalty to his hometown teams remain.

The owner of Philly's Sports Grill is expecting hundreds to turn out for the big game.

“They may get overly excited at times they may break out in the eagles fight song, and you may hear go birds a lot but they’re good people,” said Wallin.

Philly's has become a go-to spot for Philadelphia sports fans, promising they'll be stocked and ready to serve drinks, food, and a heck of an atmosphere.

Wallin says for customers hoping to get to and from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, their Philly buses will be busy providing free rides.

“We’ll be running a few trips back and forth for our customers that want to go to the game or just go to the Super Bowl experience,” said Wallin.

Experiencing the game in person means shelling out big bucks for tickets.

The cheapest ones ABC15 found are going to set you back at least $4,800. It’s no guarantee, but experts say tickets traditionally get cheaper the closer it gets to game time.

Either way, it’s a bit of sticker shock to at least one Eagles fan hoping to go.

“Actually, it falls on my birthday on the 12th so it’s kind of cool, thinking about going and at least tailgating because [the] atmosphere is everything, but I’ll probably be here for the game if I could get tickets that’d be awesome,” said Tanner Allen standing outside Philly's.

No matter who comes out on top that day, there’s no doubt it’s a big business win for this Valley Philadelphia bar.

“If you want to watch the Eagle's game and have a really fun atmosphere, you want to come to a place that’s owned by a guy from Philadelphia,” said Wallin.

